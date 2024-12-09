South Korea bans President Yoon from traveling abroad amid treason investigation

The South Korean Government ordered an overseas travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol . The South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Monday that the travel ban is due to the ongoing investigation into Yoon, which involves suspicion of high treason.

Yoon unexpectedly imposed martial law on his country last Tuesday night, but hours later, after massive political resistance, he repealed the order. On Saturday evening, a motion by the opposition to impeach the president in parliament failed. However, public pressure against the 63-year-old continues.