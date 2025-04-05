Soludo wins APGA governorship ticket to run for re-election in November

Governor Chukwuma Soludo won the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship primary in Anambra on Saturday.

Soludo was declared winner at the primary held at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, amidst tight security and under the watch of the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The governor, who is vying for a second term, polled 3,171 votes from the 3,175 accredited delegates across the state's 326 political wards.

He was confirmed with a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote in the primary election.

While presenting the party’s nomination certificate to the governor, Chief Uchenna Nwegbo, Chairman of the APGA Primary Election Electoral Committee, said the process complied with the Electoral Act, 2022.

Nwegbo said Soludo’s unanimous adoption as the party's sole candidate for the Nov. 8 governorship election also adhered to the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Reacting, the governor praised APGA officials for organising what he called a well-structured exercise.

He also commended the delegates for their disciplined conduct and expressed gratitude to the people for their trust and support.

“Never before in Anambra’s history has there been such a wide consensus. I am truly humbled, and I assure you that I will not let APGA and the people of Anambra down.

“We will continue to work to deepen our vision of infrastructure development, human capital investment, security and economic transformation.

“Anambra has not seen anything yet. Our agenda is loaded and we will continue the progress unbroken,” he said.