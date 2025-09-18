Slum2School Africa launches Nigeria’s first fully eco-friendly Green Academy

A historic milestone was recorded on Saga Island, Lagos, as Slum2School Africa commissioned Nigeria’s first fully eco-friendly Green Academy, a revolutionary school designed to deliver education, clean water, electricity, and connectivity to a community long deprived of basic infrastructure.

For decades, Saga, a riverine settlement on the Lagos lagoon, had no classrooms, electricity, or potable water. Parents who tried to send their children to schools across the lagoon often faced long, unsafe, and costly trips.

That reality changed when Slum2School Africa, one of the continent’s leading education nonprofits, fulfilled a decade-long commitment to give the community a permanent learning facility.

A decade in the making

ADVERTISEMENT

Slum2School Africa, founded in 2012 by Orondaam Otto, has worked for years in Saga through makeshift learning centers, mentorship, and health interventions. While these efforts benefitted hundreds of children, Otto noted that the goal was always bigger. “We always said the children of Saga deserved more than band-aid solutions,” he said at the launch. “They deserved a school of their own.”

Slum2School Africa’s management team being recognized by Orondaam Otto for their resilience during the commissioning

On commissioning day, more than 200 volunteers, teachers, and partners sailed across the lagoon to Saga. They were joined by over 400 community members, government officials, corporate partners, and traditional leaders who gathered to witness the historic event.

Innovation meets education

ADVERTISEMENT

The Green Academy stands out as a model for sustainable education in remote communities. Its key features include: • Bamboo Architecture: A durable, eco-friendly design built for lagoon conditions. • Solar Power: The community’s first electricity source, powering classrooms, lighting, and computers. • Clean Water Systems: Boreholes and rainwater harvesting now provide safe drinking water. • Biogas Energy: Waste converted into clean energy, promoting hygiene. • Digital Connectivity: Satellite internet linking Saga to global classrooms. • Holistic Services: Health care, psychosocial support, play facilities, and staff housing for teachers.

The Academy can accommodate over 250 children from Saga and neighboring fishing islands, most attending a classroom for the very first time.

Voices of support

Education leaders and government representatives hailed the initiative as a breakthrough. Hon. Sikiru Adeniyi Owolomose, Vice Chairman of Epe Local Government, who spoke on behalf of Chairperson Princess Surah Olayemi Animashaun, described the Academy as a project that “restored hope to our children and renewed parents’ confidence in education.” From Lagos SUBEB, Hon. Owolabi Falana called the project “equity in action,” pledging state collaboration to replicate similar models. Representatives from UBEC, TRCN, and the Lagos State Ministry of Education also expressed support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corporate and civil society partners, including BioMérieux International, the project’s lead partner, United Airlines, HP, and others, played critical roles in bringing the Academy to life.

Why it matters

Nigeria has over 20 million out-of-school children, the highest number globally, many living in remote and marginalized areas like Saga.



The Green Academy offers a replicable model that combines education with electricity, water, internet, and health services. Experts believe this integrated approach could redefine schooling in underserved regions.

A day of history

ADVERTISEMENT

For Saga residents, the moment was emotional. Parents toured the classrooms in awe, children ran into their first play areas, and elders shed tears of relief.



As evening fell, solar lights illuminated the lagoon, a sight never before seen in the community. “We thought we would never see this day,” one father said. “Now, for the first time, our children will learn here at home.”

Looking ahead

Otto emphasized that the Green Academy is just the beginning. “The goal is not one school,” he said. “The goal is to show what is possible, then replicate it across Nigeria and Africa.” Slum2School has since launched a pledge campaign to sustain the Academy and extend the model to other underserved communities.

About Slum2School Africa

Slum2School Africa is a volunteer-driven nonprofit committed to ending Africa’s education crisis. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has reached more than 715,000 children through schools, digital classrooms, health programs, and psychosocial support services. For more information, partnerships, and inquiries, contact: info@slum2school.org or visit https://slum2school.org/greenacademy



#FeaturedPost