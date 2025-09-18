Shoprite’s struggles deepen as stores shut in Ibadan, Ilorin, shelves empty in Lagos, Abuja

The once-dominant South African supermarket chain, Shoprite, is quickly fading from Nigeria’s retail landscape.

Four years after its former owners exited the market, the brand is battling to survive, with multiple outlets shut and others reduced to half-empty aisles.

A Daily Trust investigation revealed that Shoprite stores in Ilorin and Ibadan are currently closed, while outlets in Lagos and Abuja are struggling to maintain a steady stock.

The once-bustling Ikeja City Mall branch now has scanty shelves, minimal groceries, and barely any foot traffic, a stark contrast to its former reputation as Nigeria’s busiest retail hub.

How Shoprite Lost Its Grip

Shoppers stand outside the main entrance of the new South African retail giant Shoprite outlet in Kano, northern Nigeria, on March 20, 2014. [AMINU ABUBAKAR/AFP via Getty Images]

Since opening in Lagos in 2005, Shoprite quickly became Nigeria’s leading supermarket brand, expanding to more than 25 outlets and employing over 2,000 people.

It boosted local farming supply chains and reshaped urban shopping culture. However, inflation, foreign exchange volatility, rising rents, and intense competition from local supermarkets and online platforms have led to a decline in the brand's fortunes.

Shoprite’s former South African owners pulled out in 2020, selling to local investors. Since then, recovery has been slow and marked by numerous setbacks.

Empty Shelves, Silent Staff

A security guard keeps watch on shoppers inside Shoprite, a South African retail shop in northern Nigeria's largest city, Kano, on August 12, 2014. [AMINU ABUBAKAR/AFP via Getty Images]

At Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja, shoppers were stunned to find shelves empty. Staff told Daily Trust that the supply shortages had persisted for two months, leaving workers anxious about their future.

“We don’t know what they are planning. Our chest is beating because we can’t afford to lose our jobs,” one employee said.

Management has promised that restocking will resume by the end of September, following a financial audit; however, uncertainty remains.

Other Global Giants Have Left Too

Shoprite’s decline mirrors a worrying trend of multinational exits from Nigeria. GlaxoSmithKline, Procter & Gamble, Sanofi, and Bolt Food have all pulled out in the past two years, citing an “unconducive” business climate.

Economists warn that more companies could follow if Nigeria’s economy remains hostile to investors.