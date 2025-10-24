Shehu Buba began his journey as a humble classroom teacher in Bauchi State, but today, he serves as the Senator representing Bauchi South, well-known for his commitment to national security, youth and women empowerment, and grassroots development.

Who is Senator Shehu Buba Umar?

Shehu Buba Umar is a Nigerian politician representing the Bauchi South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He is known for his advocacy on national security, constituency empowerment and grassroots outreach.

Profile Summary (Quick Facts)

Full Name Shehu Baba Umar Date of Birth / Age 02 October 1976 (49 years) State of Origin Bauchi State Local Government Area Toro Local Government Area District Bauchi South District, Bauchi Religion Muslim Tribe



Hausa Marital Status Married with children



Political Party All Progressives Congress (APC) Current Position Senator for Bauchi South Senatorial District (since 2023) Sector Focus Health, Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes Years Active in Politics Elected into office (national level) in 2023, but has been active in local governance much earlier. Educational Qualifications Bachelor's Degree in Adult Education from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Master's Degree in Conflict, Peace and Resolution Management from the University of Jos. Net Worth Not publicly confirmed

Early Life and Education

Buba was born on 2nd October 1976 in Nabordo village, Toro Local Government Area, Bauchi State. He started his primary education in Newo-Foron, Barikin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, and Secondary school at Government Day Secondary School, Baraya, Bauchi State.

He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Adult Education from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and a Master's degree in Conflict, Peace and Resolution Management from the University of Jos. His academic background in adult education and conflict resolution informed his interest in security and community empowerment.

Career Before the Senate

Before becoming a Senator, Shehu began his career as a Classroom teacher, then worked his way through grassroots public service to become Senior Special Assistant to former Bauchi State Governor, Malam Isah Yuguda and also the Special Adviser to the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

Furthermore, he is currently the Chairman of the Farmers-Herders Conflict Resolution Committee, Plateau State, and the Chairman of the Farmers-Herders Conflict Resolution Committee to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Buba is a member of the World Food Economic Conference in Berlin, Germany and the Executive Director of Business Development at Aquawave Oil and Gas.

Political Career

Shehu speaking on the floor of the Senate

Entry into the Senate

In the 2023 elections, Shehu secured the Senate seat for Bauchi South with 175,505 votes. Buba isn’t just a member of the 10th National Assembly; he is the Chairman of the Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

Emerging Governorship Profile

A coalition within the APC in Bauchi State advocated for Shehu to run for governor in 2027 , citing his track record and leadership potential.

Achievements and Impact

Personal Life

Senator Umar is happily married and blessed with children. He is also known for his commitment to family values.

Recent News and Updates

In September 2025, the Muslim Parliament of Bauchi State publicly backed Umar’s peace-building efforts in northern Nigeria, lauding his advocacy of dialogue and community-led security measures.

In December 2024, civil society groups called for transparency regarding allegations linking Umar to a terrorism investigation; the senator has denied and challenged the allegations.

Senator Shehu Buba Umar’s journey from classroom teacher to Senate Committee chairman marks him as a significant political figure in Bauchi State and Nigeria at large.

