Senate invokes constitution to remove CCT Chairman over fight with lady

The Senate on Wednesday invoked the provisions of Section 157 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended for the removal of Chairman of Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) Danladi Umar. This followed the adoption of a motion on “Invocation of Provision of Section 157(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic as amended for removal of the Chairman of CCT" at plenary on Wednesday.

The motion was sponsored by Sen. Bamidele Opeyemi (APC- Ekiti) leader of the Senate. Opeyemi in the motion said that the CCT was saddled with the sacred statutory responsibilities of maintaining a high standard of morality in government business. This, he said was to ensure that the actions and behaviours of public officers conform to the highest standards of public morality and accountability. He said a statutory institution of such magnitude was expected to be an epitome of moral rectitude and should be seen to uphold virtues of integrity, probity and accountability. He, however, said the conduct of Danladi Umar, who is the Chairman of the Tribunal has fallen short of the requisite standard of a public officer to conduct the affairs of such tribunal.

He said it was worrisome that the Senate has been inundated with a series of petitions and allegations of corruption, and misconduct against the Chairman through the Senate Committee on Ethics Code of Conduct and Public Petition. This, he said had necessitated the 9th Senate to invite him to series of its investigative hearings in order to unravel circumstances surrounding those allegations.

According to him, Umar appeared before the committee only once and thereafter avoided subsequent invitations. He expressed concern over the alleged Umar’s absenteeism from office for more than one month, without permission and recuse from his position. He also expressed worry over the preponderance of corruption allegations, misappropriation and physical street brawl with a security man in the FCT vis-a-vis his current investigation by the EFCC, ICPC and the DSS. “All these are tantamount to acts of negligence and gross misconduct, unbecoming of a Chairman of such a Reputable Tribunal. “Aware of the series of overwhelming allegations against the Chairman, President, Tinubu forwarded the name of Abdullahi Usman Bello to the Senate for confirmation as the new Chairman of the Tribunal.

“And at the plenary sitting of the Senate on July, 4, his appointment was duly confirmed, hence the need for the erstwhile chairman to vacate the office for the substantive chairman to officially resume officer. “Recalls that by virtue of the provisions of section 157 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, "Mr President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, acting on an address supported by two-thirds majority of the Senate praying that he be so removed for inability to discharge the functions of the office whether arising from infirmity of mind or body or any other cause or for misconduct.”

Opeyemi said the invocation of the afore-mentioned constitutional provision in this circumstance, seems to be the only way out to safeguard the sacred image of the Code of Conduct Tribunal. This, he said was in line with the resolve of the 10th Senate to uphold the rule of law and sustain the ideals of corporate governance structure in Nigeria.

This, he said was in line with the resolve of the 10th Senate to uphold the rule of law and sustain the ideals of corporate governance structure in Nigeria. He said the eventual removal of Umar from office would pave the way for the official resumption of Bello as the new substantive Chairman of the Tribunal. Contributing, Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano) said the decision to invoke section 157 (1) to remove the CCT Chairman from office was a unanimous decision of the senate, adding that 84 senators endorsed his removal.

Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Mohammed Monguno (APC-Borno) collaborated with the Deputy President of the Senate, saying that the Senate had met the constitutional requirements to effect the removal of the CCT Chairman. President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio in his remarks said the senate had formed the quorum to effect the removal. He said opportunities had been presented to Umar to defend himself but he never showed up.