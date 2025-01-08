Rogue policemen in Bauchi pay back ₦784,000

A sum of ₦784,000 has been recovered from Bauchi State Police officers found guilty of misconduct, with the funds returned to the victims of the extortion. The recovery follows an extensive investigation into complaints of officer misconduct.

In a statement released on Tuesday, January 7, 2024, Bauchi Commissioner of Police, Auwal Mohammed provided an overview of the State Police Command’s performance in 2024, emphasising its commitment to accountability and discipline.

He credited the Police Public Relations Department’s Complaint Response Unit for its role in addressing public grievances against officers. “We received 10 complaints during this period, all of which were thoroughly investigated,” Mohammed explained.

“As a result of these investigations, ₦784,000 was recovered from the officers involved and returned to the affected victims.” Alongside the financial recovery, the command took swift disciplinary action against 18 officers implicated in the misconduct.

One police constable was dismissed, while four officers faced rank reductions. Additionally, six officers received warning letters, and four were reprimanded for their actions. The Commissioner underscored the importance of these measures in reinforcing professional standards within the force.

“Our disciplinary actions reflect our unwavering commitment to maintaining high standards of integrity and professionalism within the police force,” Mohammed stated. “These actions aim to foster public trust, ensure accountability, and enhance the overall effectiveness of the force.”

The Bauchi State Police Command has reaffirmed its dedication to enforcing discipline within its ranks, ensuring that officers who violate ethical standards face appropriate consequences.