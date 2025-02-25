Ribadu dismisses El-Rufai’s claims - says 2031 presidential ambition nonexistent

National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu has urged Nigerians to ignore statements made against him by former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai during a Monday night interview on Arise TV.

In a statement, Ribadu distanced himself from any discussions of a potential presidential bid in 2031, stating that his entire focus remains on national security and supporting President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“My attention has been drawn to the interview granted by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai,” Ribadu stated.

“If my silence wouldn’t risk being construed as consent, I would have ignored him. I am too preoccupied with my current assignment to get into a media fight with Nasir El-Rufai or anyone else.”

The NSA also expressed his refusal to engage in a verbal exchange with El-Rufai, citing their past association and mutual respect.

“Despite the incessant baiting and attacks, I have never spoken ill of Nasir on record anywhere. I will not start today,” he said.

Ribadu, however, firmly rejected claims about any political ambitions, stressing, “For the avoidance of doubt, I want to put it on record that I have never discussed running for president in 2031 with anybody.”

In a direct message to the former Kaduna governor, Ribadu added: “I ask Nasir El-Rufai to allow me to face my onerous national assignment, just as I do not bother myself with his own affairs.”