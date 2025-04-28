Report: Rice prices crash to ₦58,000/50kg in Nigeria

The price of a 50kg bag of rice in Nigeria has plummeted to as low as ₦58,000 in some regions, driven by a surge in rice imports through the Republic of Benin, according to a new report by S&P Global.

According to the report, the West African parboiled rice market has tumbled to near two-year lows, following India's removal of export duties on parboiled rice.

This policy shift triggered a flood of cheaper rice into West African markets, significantly affecting prices across Nigeria.

Market sources cited by Platts, a division of S&P Global Commodity Insights, said warehouses in Benin are "filled to capacity" as Indian rice pours in.

Between September and December 2024 alone, India exported around 2.11 million metric tonnes of parboiled rice to West Africa — nearly triple the 720,000 metric tonnes exported during the same period in 2023.

“The current situation in almost every region of West Africa is the same — quiet and bearish,” said a trader based in Togo.

Drop in prices of local rice

Nigeria, the region’s largest rice consumer, has seen local and imported rice prices nosedive over the past fortnight.

Locally produced 50kg bags of rice have decreased in price from ₦80,000 to ₦90,000 to around ₦60,000, while imported Indian rice is priced at ₦80,000.

In border towns in Ogun State, the staple reportedly sells for even less, dropping below ₦50,000 due to the ease of cross-border smuggling. Despite the steep price decline, demand has not picked up.

"With prices continuing to slide daily, buyers are adopting a cautious approach, waiting for stabilisation before making purchases," the report added. Smuggled rice remains a major headache for Nigerian authorities.

The Nigerian Customs Service is reportedly struggling to contain the illegal flow, despite rice remaining Nigeria’s most smuggled commodity.