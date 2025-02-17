RAMADAN: Obey God, Prophet’s teachings, cleric urges political leaders as fasting approaches

An Islamic Cleric, Dr Sharafudeen Aliagan, has called on Nigerian political leaders to always obey the laws of God in the Holy Qur’an and the teachings of the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

Aliagan made the call at a Pre-Ramadan lecture and prayer for the country on Sunday in Abuja organised by the leadership of Late Alhaji Mohammed Lawal (former Kwara governor) Mosque in Abuja.

Aliagan, who is also the Chairman and Founder of Ashraaf Islamic Foundation, said that Ramadan was a period when people tried to get close to Allah and do away with sin.

“My message to politicians and political leaders is that they should learn more about their religion and obey the laws of Allah and teachings of the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

“As they strategise for politics, they should spiritually strategise and prepare for Ramanda to enable them more.

“Politics ends here on earth, but your records with Allah will last long even to the day of judgement.

“Be prepared and do the right thing as it concerns Ramadan, so that you can record a huge success at the end of it,” he said.

Aliagan suggested “Six Ps” that Muslims all over the world needed to have as part of preparation for Ramanda.

“They are, Prior, Proper, Preparation, Prevent, Poor, Performance.

“You have to prepare yourself in the areas of health, finance, faith, physically and spiritually to record success during the Ramadan, ” he said.

On the current situation in the country, Aliagan said that hardship is expected to to draw Muslims closer to God.

“There are some people who, if Allah gives them more than what they have, they will misbehave, deviate from the ways of Allah, and even turn their back against Allah.

“So, hardship is something that will make someone to adjust and get more focused. When you get out of hardship, your faith will increase and you will be close to God,” Aliagan said.

He said that prayers should be observed the right way, adding that prayer means doing away with sin.

“If we do away with sin, Allah will continue to bless us without us asking Him. And when you pray, never have doubt, because, if you doubt Allah, he will not answer your prayers.