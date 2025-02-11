Pressure mounts on Tinubu as stakeholders demand Mele Kyari’s retention at NNPC

President Bola Tinubu is facing mounting pressure from civil society groups and industry stakeholders to retain Mele Kyari as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)'s group chief executive officer (GCEO).

At a press conference in Abuja on Monday, February 10, Comrade Friday Maduka, Chairman of the Forum of Civil Society Organisations of Nigeria, strongly warned against Kyari’s removal, stressing that such a move could destabilise the oil sector.

"Mele Kyari's leadership at NNPC has been a beacon of hope and transformation in the oil sector," Maduka stated. "His vision, expertise, and dedication have yielded unprecedented results, including the renewed functioning of refineries, stabilisation of oil prices, and a greater focus on sustainable economic development."

He highlighted Kyari’s role in transitioning NNPC into a limited liability corporation, which has improved transparency and accountability.

Maduka argued that ongoing efforts to remove Kyari were motivated by "envy and jealousy," warning that such actions could undermine Nigeria’s economic stability.

"These underhand moves, campaigns, and shibboleths are not only a threat to the stability of the oil sector but also to the overall economic development of Nigeria," he said.

Maduka also referenced the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), asserting that Kyari’s tenure should extend beyond 2026 as stipulated by law.

"It is expected that his tenure should terminate in 2027 in compliance with Section 59 (2) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021," he explained.

He further commended Kyari’s efforts in lowering fuel prices and promoting gas as an alternative energy source, calling for unity in sustaining NNPC’s progress.