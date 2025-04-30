President Tinubu to make first official visit to Katsina

President Bola Tinubu will make his first official visit to Katsina State since assuming office in May 2023, with a one-day working trip scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2025.

The visit was announced by Katsina State’s Commissioner for Information, Bala Salisu-Zango, during a press briefing on Wednesday.

Salisu-Zango stated that the president is expected to inaugurate two major projects spearheaded by Governor Dikko Radda.

"The president will commission the Eastern Bypass and the Agricultural Mechanisation Centre," he said.

The Eastern Bypass is a significant infrastructure project that connects Dutsin-ma Road with Kano and Daura Roads, extending to Yandaki in the Kaita Local Government Area.

The Agricultural Mechanisation Centre is designed to enhance the state's farming efficiency and productivity.

Beyond the project inaugurations, Salisu-Zango emphasised the importance of the visit as a platform for dialogue between the president and state leaders on pressing issues, particularly the lingering insecurity in parts of the state.

"This visit provides a unique opportunity to draw the president’s attention to some of our critical challenges," he noted.

He also called on residents to show their support and hospitality.

“We urge the good people of Katsina to come out en masse to welcome the president on this important occasion,” Salisu-Zango added.