President Tinubu gets crucial backing in tax reform crusade

A coalition of 200 Northern civil society organisations (CSOs) has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's tax reform bills, citing their potential to bolster Nigeria's economy and foster equitable revenue distribution.

The coalition, comprising the Coalition of Northern Civil Society Groups and Concerned Northern Professionals, met in Abuja and issued a communique highlighting the bills' developmental benefits for the Northern region.

“We believe that the Tax Reforms Bills are in the overall interest of all sections of Nigeria,” the communique stated.

Signed by Dr Fasasi A. Kazeem and Dr Opialu Opialu Fabian, the document praised the reforms for their capacity to resolve liquidity crises and create a competitive business environment.

The coalition acknowledged the polarised reception of the bills but urged Nigerians to focus on their merits.

“A critical and dispassionate perusal of the Tax Reform Bills reveals a commendable effort by President Tinubu to revolutionise the national economy,” the communique added.

While recognising concerns raised by the Northern State Governors’ Forum and other stakeholders, the CSOs stressed that the reforms promote fairness and equity in revenue distribution.

“We understand there are concerns about the revenue-sharing formula, but the bills consider the needs of all sections of the country,” they noted.

The coalition called for increased public awareness and dialogue to ensure widespread acceptance and effective implementation.

They added, “We urge the National Assembly to engage stakeholders and address their concerns. "