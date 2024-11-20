We made Oshiomhole's son commissioner against his father's wish - Edo deputy gov

Honourable Dennis Idahosa, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, has disclosed that Senator Adams Oshiomhole opposed the nomination of his son Cyril as Commissioner for Health in the state.

Idahosa claimed that Cyryl earned his appointment due to his qualifications as against his father's alleged influence as being insinuated in some quarters.

Governor Monday Okpebholo recently sworn in the Senator's son as a member of his cabinet, pending approval by the Edo State House of Assembly.

Speaking during a Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, Idahosa said Cyril's emergence didn't have the approval of his father.

He stressed that the Commissioner-designate possesses impressive credentials, making him a perfect fit for the role.

“Cyril is a seasoned medical doctor. He studied in Nigeria and went on to further his studies in the United States. He is fully qualified to be in the cabinet,” Idahosa stated.

The Deputy Governor also argued that Cyril’s relationship with Senator Oshiomhole shouldn’t disqualify him from holding a position he’s competent to manage.

