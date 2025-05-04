Obi’s long-time ally Obaze dumps Labour Party over protracted crisis

The Labour Party (LP) has been dealt another blow as Oseloka Obaze, former Secretary to the Anambra State Government and a key ally of Peter Obi, formally resigned from the party.

Obaze, who was instrumental in shaping Obi’s 2023 presidential campaign and a prominent figure in the Obidient movement, cited unresolved national leadership issues and internal disarray as reasons for his departure.

In a resignation letter addressed to the LP Chairman of Ochuche Ward 406 in Ogbaru Local Government Area, Obaze condemned the party’s conduct in the April 5, 2025, governorship primary in Anambra.

He described the exercise as “deeply flawed and riddled with irregularities,” accusing party officials of ignoring due process and disregarding the voices of grassroots members.

Obaze’s resignation is particularly significant given his diplomatic background and political influence in Anambra. A respected technocrat, he has served in various national and international capacities, including the United Nations.

His departure underscores the growing disillusionment among party stalwarts over the perceived erosion of internal democracy within the Labour Party.

This development further intensifies the leadership crisis plaguing the LP in Anambra State, where tensions have simmered since the contentious primary.