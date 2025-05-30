INEC sets dates for Ekiti, Osun governorship elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially fixed the dates for the 2026 governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States, signalling the start of preparations for two major polls in the coming year.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, announced the election dates during the swearing-in ceremony of six newly appointed Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Friday.

According to Yakubu, the Ekiti State governorship election is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2026, while the Osun State poll will follow on Saturday, August 8, 2026.

Speaking at the ceremony, Professor Yakubu emphasised the Commission’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the electoral process.

“Today’s ceremony is not just a formality; it is a reminder of the enormous responsibility that lies ahead. We must ensure that elections in Nigeria are credible, inclusive, and transparent,” Yakubu said.

The newly sworn-in RECs were recently appointed following the approval of their nominations by the National Assembly.

Their arrival is expected to bolster INEC’s capacity to manage the increasing complexities of elections across the country.

INEC releases update on byelections

In addition to the governorship elections, Yakubu revealed that INEC is finalising arrangements for various bye-elections to fill vacant seats in the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly.

He assured Nigerians that the Commission is working diligently to ensure the timely and seamless conduct of all elections.

“We have made significant progress in strengthening the electoral process, and with the support of stakeholders, we are confident that we will continue to improve,” Yakubu added.