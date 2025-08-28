Fresh reaction emerges over Saraki's peace move amid PDP crisis

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Renaissance group has praised the reconciliation efforts of the committee led by former Senate President Bukola Saraki, describing the intervention as pivotal in preventing the party from collapsing under internal disputes.

In a statement issued on Thursday, August 28, Bashir Sulaiman, convener of the group, commended both Saraki’s Reconciliation and Strategy Committee and the PDP Governors’ Forum under Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State for “restoring peace where many expected chaos.”

“I am very impressed by what Dr. Bukola Saraki, the Reconciliation and Strategy Committee, and PDP Governors Forum led by Governor Bala Mohammed have done to get the PDP back on track,” Sulaiman said.

“They were tasked with resolving disputes and preparing the party for its convention, and they have delivered with precision and dedication.”

The PDP has been in turmoil since the 2023 general election, with key figures such as Sunday Udeh-Okoye, Setonji Koshoedo, and Sam Anyanwu embroiled in a tussle for the National Secretary position.

According to Sulaiman, Saraki’s intervention was instrumental in ensuring that the long-standing dispute was finally resolved in favour of Anyanwu.

“Many had predicted that the PDP would collapse under the weight of its internal disagreements. Yet, thanks to Dr. Saraki, his Reconciliation Committee, and the backing of the PDP Governors’ Forum, the party has defied those expectations,” Sulaiman noted.

“The 100th, 101st, and 102nd NEC meetings were conducted without rancour, and lingering disputes have been amicably settled.”

With preparations for the party’s convention and zoning framework now underway, the PDP Renaissance group believes the opposition is on course to reclaim power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The party is now better positioned to take power back from a government that does not care about the needs of the people,” Sulaiman said.

