First Lady pushes for reserved seats for women in parliament

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on lawmakers to take bold steps towards reserving special seats for women in Parliament, saying it would help deepen democracy and promote national development.

Speaking through Hon. Kafilat Adetola Ogbara, Chair of the House Committee on Women Affairs, at the 2025 NASS Open Week in Abuja, Mrs Tinubu lamented the persistent underrepresentation of women in governance despite women comprising nearly half of Nigeria’s population.

“This is not just a question of fairness; it is a matter of strengthening our democracy,” the First Lady said, while opening the session on Special Seats for Women in Parliament.

“Giving women a seat at the table is not about charity. It is about recognising competence, diversity of experience, and the unique perspectives women bring to leadership.”

She urged lawmakers to seize the opportunity of the ongoing constitutional review to legally reserve parliamentary seats for women, commending the 10th National Assembly for fostering public engagement.

“Let us make history by enshrining representation that reflects the strength and diversity of Nigeria,” she added.

Mrs. Tinubu praised civil society groups, women’s organisations, and male allies who advocate for inclusive governance.

She also pledged her continued support for women’s political empowerment, education, and economic inclusion.

The event was part of the NASS Open Week, also known as OPEN NASS—an initiative designed to bridge the gap between parliament and citizens by promoting transparency and public participation in the legislative process.