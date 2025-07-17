BREAKING: Dele Momodu dumps PDP for ADC

Veteran journalist and former presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu, has formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing a total breakdown of internal democracy and accusing the party of being hijacked by “antidemocratic forces.”

In a resignation letter dated 17 July 2025 and addressed to the Chairman of PDP Ward 4 in Ihievbe, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State, Momodu announced that his departure takes “immediate effect.”

“My reason is simple and straightforward. Our party has been unarguably hijacked by antidemocratic forces, from within and outside, in broad daylight,” the letter read.

Momodu, who contested the PDP presidential ticket in the 2023 elections, described the party as a “carcass,” alleging it has been stripped of its founding principles.

“It is, therefore, honourable to abandon the carcass of the party to them while the majority of us earnestly sign up with the new coalition party known as the African Democratic Congress,” he declared.

“A Necessary Step” to Defend Democracy

Dele Momodu. [Facebook]

Calling his exit a “necessary step” to protect democratic values, the media mogul said he could no longer associate with a political platform that disregards internal transparency.

His statement aligns with growing concerns among PDP members, many of whom have recently raised alarm over the alleged imposition of candidates and internal power struggles.

Despite his departure, Momodu extended appreciation to those who backed him during his tenure in the party.

“I will forever treasure the kind support you gave me at all times,” he wrote.