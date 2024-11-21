Arewa forum chairman suspended for implying that North will work against Tinubu in 2027

Mamman Mike Osuman, Chairman of the apex northern socio-cultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has been suspended by the body for implying that the North will work against President Bola Tinubu in 2027.



Osuman's suspension was announced in a statement by the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Bashir Dalhatu and Secretary General, Murtala Aliyu, on Thursday, November 21, 2024. Speaking at the ACF National Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, Osuman was quoted as saying that the North will support a northern candidate in the next presidential election.

“There is now a clarion call for individual sacrifices and individual inputs for the survival of our region and the emancipation of our downtrodden people. “A sizeable number of our brothers and sisters in the region have demonstrated proclivity towards politics and political offices come 2027. They are already focusing on the 2027 elections,” Osuman partly said.

ACF slams Chairman for unauthorised remarks

However, the Forum described the embattled Chairman's comments on the 2027 presidency as unauthorised, stressing that he uttered them without consulting or discussing with other leaders and members of the ACF and thus, reflected his personal opinion. Therefore, it announced Osuman’s suspension as Chairman with immediate effect and also constituted a Committee to investigate the infractions.