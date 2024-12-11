Akpabio asks INEC to conduct fresh election to fill Okpebholo's seat

Senate on Wednesday at plenary held a valedictory session for Edo Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, who represented Edo-Central under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okpebholo was a member of the 10th Senate until he was elected Governor of Edo, on September 21, 2024.

Speaking at the valedictory session, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, (APC-Edo) described Okpebholo as a humble, resourceful, committed and intelligent man.

“We’re happy that in 30 days, Edo people are aware that there is a new governor in town, humble, resourceful, committed, intelligent, few words but maximum action,” he said.

Senator Danjuma Goje (APC-Gombe), described Okpebholo as a man of good character, honest and a committed Nigerian.

Goje advised the Edo governor to continue with his good traits, adding that his good disposition was a great asset for the state.

Okpebholo said his involvement in the legislative session was to drive good governance, especially in infrastructure development, security, education, and health, among others.

The governor, who described the plenary as an emotional one for him, expressed his gratitude to his colleagues, especially those who stood by him during his campaign period.

“Distinguished colleagues, this is quite emotional for me. From the moment I joined the 10th Senate in June 2023.

” Every moment at the red chamber has remained memorable. We saw ourselves as forerunners of democracy and we wanted the best for the nation.

“Thank you for standing by me throughout the campaign exercise,” he said.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio urged Ethe do governor to keep his legacy of good works as he carried out his duties in Edo state.

Meanwhile, Akpabio has officially declared the Edo Central Senatorial seat vacant, directing the Independent National Electoral Commissioner, INEC to organise a new election to fill the vacant seat.