2027: Umahi has done more for Igbo than Obi - Ohanaeze declares support for Tinubu

The apex Igbo socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has declared that Minister of Works David Umahi has outperformed top Southeast political figures like Peter Obi and Hope Uzodimma in advancing the region’s development.

In a statement signed by the group’s Deputy President General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and National Spokesperson, Thompson Ohia, Ohanaeze said it had reviewed the track records of various Southeast leaders, and Umahi came out on top.

“The findings from this comprehensive analysis present an irrefutable case that Senator Dave Umahi’s leadership distinguishes itself above all others, particularly in contrast to Mr. Peter Obi and Governor Hope Uzodimma,” the statement read.

According to the group, Umahi’s infrastructural strides and negotiation power as former Chairman of the Southeast Governors’ Forum have significantly boosted the region’s profile, including upgrades to the Enugu International Airport and the establishment of a second international airport in Abakaliki.

Ohanaeze also hailed Umahi’s current role as Minister of Works, pointing to what it called “revolutionary” infrastructure projects under his watch across the region.

But the group didn’t stop there — it went on to throw its full weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid, declaring that Umahi has now been appointed its Igbo National Political Leader to help mobilize support.