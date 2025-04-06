Police disown, detain alleged impostor in Kaduna

The Police Command in Kaduna State said on Saturday that it had disowned and detained an alleged imposter in police uniform for inciting comments on social media.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, disclosed this in a statement issued in Kaduna.

According to him, “The attention of the command has been drawn to a comment made on a Facebook post credited to one Hadaina Hussaini.

“The post has been making rounds on various social media platforms with the caption ‘Kaduna Police Officer Threatens Retaliation Against Southerners in Uromi Killings.’

“To set the record straight, Hadian Hussaini is neither a member of the Nigeria Police Force nor a personnel of the Kaduna State Police command.

“It is pertinent to note that his picture, captured in a police uniform as displayed on social media, is an improper dressing.

“It is a picture of him when he was a member of the Police Special Constabulary attached to the Kaduna State Constabulary Office.”

Hassan said that Hussaini was dismissed from the voluntary outfit two years ago due to his questionable character.

He advised the public to carefully observe the identity card attached to the impostor’s uniform which contained the word ‘PSC/KD’ meaning Police Special Constabulary.

Hassan added that the pictures of Hussaini in police uniform were posted on the facebook platform two years ago, prior to his dismissal.

He disclosed that the suspect had been arrested and would be charged to Court upon the completion of preliminary investigations in accordance to extant laws.

“The command, however, wishes to state categorically that the Nigeria Police Force is a disciplined and regimented organisation committed to upholding law and order.

“It will not condone any form of incitement, hate speech, or threat to the peace and harmony of our dear country,“ Hassan said.