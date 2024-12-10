Police arrest gun dealer for supplying guns, weapons to criminals for operations in Awka

The police command in Anambra says it has arrested a suspected gunrunner, who allegedly lends guns and other weapons to criminals for their operations in the Awka area of the state. SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state made this known on Tuesday in Awka. Ikenga said the suspect (names withheld), who hails from the Izzi Local Government (LG) of Ebonyi, was arrested on December 9.

Ikenga recalled that on December 7, police operatives attached to the Anti-Cultism Squad, Enugu Ukwu, acting on credible information raided an identified black spot in Umunaga village in Awka South LG. He said during the operation a suspect from Umunaga village and another from Umuneri village, were arrested. He said items recovered from the suspects included one pump action gun, three live cartridges, cutlass, charms, and substances suspected to be hard drugs. The PPRO said that during the operation the police also rescued two female victims whom the suspects had allegedly abused sexually.