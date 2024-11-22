PHOTOS: Tension in Edo as thugs invade PDP secretariat - allegedly seek election petition files

Benin City witnessed a violent turn of events on Tuesday, November 19, as armed thugs stormed the Edo State PDP Secretariat on Airport Road, creating chaos and fear among locals.

The attackers, allegedly led by Kapuepue, brother of APC Youth Leader Tony Kabaka, left destruction in their wake, reportedly targeting documents related to the party’s ongoing election petition.

According to witnesses, the gang arrived chanting war songs, firing shots into the air, and destroying banners outside the secretariat.

After overpowering security guards, they entered the building, ransacked offices, and stole computers, printers, and files.

Henry Duke Tenebe, Secretary of the PDP State Caretaker Committee, was trapped during the attack. Ruth, an administrative officer, disclosed, “They came looking for original copies of our election petition evidence but found only photocopies. They warned us not to return, threatening worse violence.”

The attack follows a legal battle over the September 21 gubernatorial election. PDP youth leader Andrew Enantomhen labelled the incident a “desperate move” by APC supporters.

“They’ve temporarily stolen our mandate and now want to cover their tracks. The police must act against Kapuepue, who openly brandished a gun on this same road recently,” Enantomhen said.

Edo PDP Publicity Secretary Chris Osa Nehikhare condemned the attack, calling it “an unfortunate attempt to frustrate our pursuit of justice.” He questioned, “If APC is confident they won fairly, why resort to thuggery?”

As tensions rise ahead of the tribunal proceedings, observers fear escalating violence could undermine Edo’s democratic processes.