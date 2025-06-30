PHOTO: Omokri releases email as 'proof' of role in Obi’s 2019 VP nomination

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has reignited the debate over Peter Obi’s emergence as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate in the 2019 presidential election by releasing, he claims, email evidence of his involvement in Obi’s nomination.

In a statement posted on his verified X handle on Sunday, June 29, Omokri shared a screenshot of an email purportedly sent to him by Peter Obi on 8 October 2018, four days before Obi was formally unveiled as Atiku’s running mate on 12 October.

“Please find attached an email sent to me by Peter Obi at 6:13 PM on Monday, October 8, 2018. Very reasonable and objective, Nigerians can read his email, follow the timeline, and draw whatever inference they want,” Omokri wrote.

He said his only motive in releasing the email was to defend himself against accusations of falsehood.

“Everything I said during my interview is true and can be backed up with documentary evidence. If this email is fake or AI-generated, then I challenge Mr Obi to deny it, and I will publish even more damning evidence,” Omokri stated.

Omokri Warns of Further Revelations

Reno Omokri, Pater Obi and Atiku Abubakar. [Facebook/X]

Omokri noted that he would not have made the private correspondence public but for a podcast where a supporter of Peter Obi allegedly branded him a liar.

“It is not my desire to do so, but even if I am nothing, at least I am a meticulous record keeper,” he added.

Though the influential ‘Obidient Movement’ has previously dismissed Omokri’s claims, neither Peter Obi nor his media team has reacted to this new evidence as of the time of filing this report.

Omokri had earlier maintained that he was part of the political strategy team that convinced Atiku to select the former Anambra governor as his running mate.