Peter Obi, JAMB clash over safety of UTME candidates

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) are at odds over the safety of candidates writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), following public complaints about early morning scheduling.

Obi, reacting to reports that candidates were required to arrive at exam centres by 6:30 a.m. for verification, slammed the arrangement as “reckless.”

He voiced concerns about teenagers travelling across dangerous and unfamiliar terrains in the dark amid rising insecurity in the country. U

“Setting exams for vulnerable teenagers as early as 6:00 a.m., while transporting them across far-flung locations, is reckless," Obi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Who takes responsibility when a 15- or 16-year-old child disappears or is harmed while trying to access their right to education?” he queried.

Obi further stressed the broader need to reform Nigeria’s educational system, warning that "our young generation should not be endangered because they desire education."

JAMB replies Peter Obi

In a swift rebuttal, JAMB defended its examination protocols, clarifying that the actual UTME starts at 8:00 a.m., not 6:00 a.m., as Obi suggested.

The board explained that the early arrival was solely for verification and clearance procedures.

“It is imperative that candidates are afforded adequate time to settle in before the exam begins,” JAMB stated, emphasising that the process is designed to prevent last-minute confusion and delays.