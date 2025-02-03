Payaza Secures License for Ghana: Powering seamless digital payments across Africa

We are thrilled to announce that Payaza, a leading payment gateway, is now fully licensed and operational in Ghana. This milestone marks another step in their commitment to providing seamless, secure, and innovative payment solutions across Africa.

With this new Ghanaian license, businesses, merchants, and individuals in Ghana can now access fast, secure, and efficient payment processing tailored to their needs. Payaza is not just a payment gateway— they are building a financial ecosystem that empowers businesses to accept, process, and manage payments effortlessly across multiple channels.

What This Means for Businesses in Ghana

With their official licensing in Ghana, businesses can now:

• Accept Local & International Payments – Process payments via mobile money (MoMo), credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and international remittances. • Enjoy Secure Transactions – Payaza is PCI DSS compliant, ensuring that all transactions are protected with the highest security standards. • Scale With Multi-Currency Support – Businesses can transact in Ghanaian Cedi (GHS), USD, and other global currencies seamlessly. • Leverage Smart Payment Tools – With advanced analytics provided on the Payaza dashboard, merchants get real-time insights and control over their payments. • Benefit From Instant Payouts – Withdraw funds instantly to local bank accounts or MoMo wallets without delays.

As a next-generation payment gateway, Payaza brings cutting-edge financial technology to Ghana, ensuring businesses of all sizes can transact efficiently. Whether you are an e-commerce store, enterprise, fintech company, or SME, they provide:

• Seamless API Integration – Developers can easily integrate Payaza into websites, mobile apps, and e-commerce platforms with minimal setup time. • Faster Settlement Time – Businesses don’t have to wait for days—transactions are settled quickly, ensuring steady cash flow. • User-Friendly Merchant Dashboard – Track real-time transactions, generate invoices, manage refunds, and optimize your payment flow. • Cross-Border Payments – With Payaza, businesses in Ghana can now receive payments from customers worldwide without restrictions. • Multiple Payment Channels – From mobile money services like MTN MoMo, Vodafone Cash, and AirtelTigo Money, to Visa, Mastercard, and international wire transfers, Payaza ensures convenience and flexibility.

How Payaza’s New License Drives Financial Inclusion & Digital Transformation in Ghana

The licensing of Payaza in Ghana aligns with Ghana’s National Financial Inclusion and Development Strategy (NFIDS), which aims to expand digital financial services and promote cashless transactions. Payaza is committed to: • Empowering SMEs with digital payment solutions that help them scale and operate efficiently. • Enabling seamless cross-border trade by reducing payment friction for businesses engaging in international transactions. • Supporting fintech innovation through robust APIs and developer-friendly tools for seamless integrations.

What’s Next?

With their presence now solidified in Ghana, Payaza is actively onboarding businesses, merchants, and financial partners to create a dynamic payment ecosystem. Whether you are a startup, enterprise, or online seller, Payaza offers you the tools to transact seamlessly and scale globally.

Are you ready to power your payments with Payaza? Sign up today and start accepting payments effortlessly! Payaza – The Next Generation of Payment Solutions.