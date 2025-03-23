Pastor Olukoya states consequences of deflowering a woman and not marrying her

Pastor Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries (MFM), has outlined the spiritual implications of refusing to marry a woman after deflowering her.

The leader of one of Nigeria's largest Christian congregations explained that by virtue of a man deflowering a woman, he has formed a covenant with such a woman.

He said: “If you’re a man and you have disvirgined somebody or more than one lady. Don’t be surprised if your life is upside down. Because when you disvirgin a woman, you wet your male organ with the blood from that woman. So you have formed a covenant to that woman."

On the spiritual implication if a man refuses to marry a woman he deflowered, the Christian cleric asserted that it “is a serious problem” that will reverberate from generation to generation if the man does not correct it.

He said, "So, to now say you did not marry the person is a serious problem you have caused for yourself. It will go from generation to generation unless you break it. If the girl you disvirgin is now demonic, then you have formed a covenant with a girl and with a demon.

"And when you move over to another woman, the extra luggage you collected from that demonic girl, you transfer it to another girl that has no demon, that one too will collect”.