Ozigbo loses as Ukachukwu emerges as Anambra APC governorship candidate

Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu, one of the aspirants in the upcoming Governorship Election in Anambra, has emerged as the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ukachukwu was declared the winner of the party’s governorship primary election in the early hours of Sunday morning by the Chairman of the Election Committee and Returning Officer, Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River.

The election, which commenced on Saturday at the Women Development Centre, Awka, was contested by four aspirants.

Declaring the exercise's result, Otu announced that Ukachukwu polled 1,455 votes to beat his closest rival, Valentine Ozigbo, who scored 67 votes.

He also said that the two other aspirants, Johnbosco Onunkwo and Edozie Madu, polled eight votes and 26 votes, respectively.

He thanked the party faithful and aspirants for their resilience and loyalty to ensure the success of the exercise.

The governor also thanked the security agencies, journalists and election observers, who stayed awake all night to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election.

The state Chairman of APC, Basil Ejidike, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the primary election.

Ejidike said that there was no violence during the exercise, as reported in some sections of the media.

He said that withdrawing from the race, as some aspirants did, was by choice and also their constitutional right.

“This was part of why we decided to adopt indirect election in order to involve our members at the grassroots,” he said.

In response, Ukachukwu promised to bring all the party members along to win the governorship election.

“As it stands now, I cannot do it alone without you.

“Therefore, I need your support, prayers and we have to work hard to win the governorship election,” he said.

He pledged to use his wealth of experience to ensure that the current administration of the All Progressive Grand Alliance would be defeated at the polls.