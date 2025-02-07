Oyebanji warns Ekiti pilgrims against tarnishing Nigeria’s image in Jerusalem

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has warned 17 Christian pilgrims to Israel to refrain from acts that could jeopardise the interest and corporate image of Nigeria.

Oyebanji gave the warning during a prayer service held for the pilgrims before their journey to Jerusalem, on Friday in Ado-Ekiti.

He described the spiritual rebirth of citizens as strategic to the development of any nation on the strength that it brings the required attitudinal change and character rebranding.

Oyebanji, represented by the Deputy Governor, Mrs Monisade Afuye, appealed to the contingent to be zealous with the spiritual exercise so that the gains could manifest in their lives. He said;

We desire a society that is corruption-free, where people can imbibe the fear of God in their operations and daily lives.

I therefore charge you to pray not only for yourselves, but for our dear state, nation, and the world at large. We live in times that require our collective prayer and unity more than ever.

I charge you to be focused when you get to the holy land for you to maximally derive the gains inherent in this journey.

I plead that you do not engage in any act that can jeopardise the intentions of this pilgrimage and put our nation into unwarranted international embarrassment,

The governor reminded the pilgrims that the journey was not physical, but spiritual, which made it expedient for them to make the necessary sacrifices and piety to make their participation earn the expected fruits.

In his short exhortation, the Government House Chaplain, Mr Segun Awolumate, said that the bible described those who embark on spiritual voyages as blessed.

Awolumate, however, said that the promise of blessings would only bear fruits and manifest positivity if the pilgrims embraced holiness. Awolumate added;

I expect you to be holier and believe more in God after this journey. You have to be fully revived. Your prayers too must bring revival to Ekiti and Nigeria.

The land you are visiting is not ordinary, it is filled with spirit and covenant of God. Make good use of this opportunity,