Good news or tragedy? Nigerians weigh in on death sentence for gospel singer Osinachi's husband

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Wuse Zone 2 has sentenced Peter Nwachukwu, husband of the late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, to death by hanging for culpable homicide.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme ruled that the prosecution had “proven the burden of proof placed on it by the law,” adding that Nwachukwu’s actions directly led to the death of his wife on April 8, 2022.

The verdict marks the conclusion of a trial that began on June 3, 2022, when Nwachukwu was arraigned on a 23-count charge including culpable homicide, criminal intimidation, spousal abuse, and cruelty to children.

The court found him guilty of the most serious charge—culpable homicide—leading to the capital sentence.

Nigerians react on social media

The case has stirred emotional reactions across Nigeria, especially on social media platforms, where many have expressed sorrow for the couple’s children and relief at what they perceive as justice served.

“My heart goes out to the children. What a tragedy,” wrote Instagram user @lynnjaphet.

Another user, @head2soleglitz, commented, “Children most times suffer from the actions of parents. Let’s be better parents!”

While some expressed concern for the children, others saw the ruling as a warning.

“Good news! Others should learn from this. Don’t take a life you can’t give,” said @iamangelcookey.

Despite the emotional weight of the verdict, many online celebrated the court’s decision, praising it as a turning point in addressing domestic violence.

“Praise Master Jesus! God shall care and comfort the kids!” wrote @adewhalaay.