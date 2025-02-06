Okpebholo suspends A-G & LG Chair under 3 months over finance dealings

The Edo Government has announced the suspension of Samson Osagie, its Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, and Damian Lawani, chairman of the Local Government Service Commission.

Mr Musa Ikhilor, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) announced the suspension in a statement in Benin on Thursday morning.

Ikhilor said the two-state top officials were suspended over allegations of “grave official and financial interactions”.

According to him, the suspension, which takes immediate effect, is pending the conclusion of an investigation into the allegations. The SSG said;

It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that Gov. Monday Okpebholo has approved the suspension from office of the Chairman of Edo Local Government Service Commission, Damian Lawani and Commissioner for Justice, Samson Osagie over allegations of grave official and financial infractions.

The suspension is with immediate effect.

Consequently, the governor has ordered the setting up of an Investigative Committee to investigate the allegations levelled against them and make appropriate recommendations accordingly.

The suspension of Osagie and Lawani became necessary to enable the Government to carry out a thorough investigation into the allegation of financial infractions levelled against them.

The suspension is pending the conclusion of the investigation,