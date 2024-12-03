Okpebholo orders Edo LG chairmen to submit 16 months account statements in 48 hours

Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo on Tuesday directed the 18 local government chairmen in the state to submit their statements of account from September 2023 to date within 48 hours. A statement by Fred Itua, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, instructed that the documents should be submitted to the Assets Verification Committee through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

At a meeting with the chairmen, the governor emphasised the administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability. Okpebholo, represented by the Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa, assured the council chairmen of collaborative governance for the betterment of the state. The governor reiterated that the directive would enhance the committee’s ability to verify assets efficiently. According to the governor, I have listened keenly to the ALGON Chairman, I’m a leader of all and we are one family.