Ogun Police report surge in missing persons cases, call for vigilance

The Police Command in Ogun has raised concerns over a significant increase in reports of missing persons in the state. CSP Omolola Odutola, the Command’s spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

She explained that the command had noticed an unprecedented rise in the number of missing persons across all age groups. Odutola noted that only a small fraction of the individuals had been found, with many regrettably not returning home.

The police spokesperson urged residents to remain vigilant and more security-conscious while prioritising their safety. She added that, as a proactive and community-oriented force, the command was committed to raising public awareness about this concerning trend.

“We encourage everyone to prioritise their safety by maintaining a heightened sense of security to avoid becoming victims. “The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, has outlined essential measures and guidelines to inform residents about the most pressing issues.

“Based on insights from individuals who were rescued, the Commissioner advises parents not to allow their children to use commercial transportation services with strangers. “Additionally, he encourages restless youth to activate the digital communication and sharing features on their mobile devices, especially when traveling or in moments of distress,” Odutola said.