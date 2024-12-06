NSCDC detains man for alleged door-breaking vandalism in Katsina

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Katsina State, has detained a 28-year-old man (name withheld), for alleged vandalism.

The Spokesman of the Corps, SC Buhari Hamisu, who confirmed the arrest in Katsina on Friday, said the suspect specialised in door-breaking.

He said operatives of the Special Anti Vandal team of the Corps apprehended the suspect at Gidan Kwakwa, Federal Housing Estate in Katsina metropolis while trying to escape with stolen flash doors.