NSCDC detains man for alleged door-breaking vandalism in Katsina

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Katsina State, has detained a 28-year-old man (name withheld), for alleged vandalism.
The Spokesman of the Corps, SC Buhari Hamisu, who confirmed the arrest in Katsina on Friday, said the suspect specialised in door-breaking.
He said operatives of the Special Anti Vandal team of the Corps apprehended the suspect at Gidan Kwakwa, Federal Housing Estate in Katsina metropolis while trying to escape with stolen flash doors.
The operatives, he said, recovered a hammer, a chisel, flash doors and nails from the suspect. Hamisu said the suspect was earlier arrested on October 25, for alleged vandalism.
He said the corps had reviewed strategies for anti-vandal operations, intensified surveillance, patrol and community engagement, to protect critical infrastructure in the state. According to him, the suspect would be charged in court upon completion of investigations.