NSCDC Bauchi arrests 10 suspects for vandalism, rape & theft during yuletide

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Bauchi State Command has arrested 10 suspects for various crimes committed during the yuletide period. The State Commandant, Mr Oloyede Oyerinde, made this known on Wednesday in Bauchi while parading the suspects.

He said the suspects were arrested for vandalism, rape, and theft. According to him, seven of the suspects were arrested on December 24 at Zaranda village in Toro Local Government Area for vandalising the old Nitel tower.

Oyerinde said items recovered from the suspects include six oxyacetylene gas cylinders, perimeter fencing wire mesh, and part of the vandalized tower. He explained that two other suspects were arrested on December 31 at a filling station in the Turum area of the Bauchi metropolis for stealing two drums.

“The rape suspect was arrested on December 27 for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in an uncompleted building in Misau Local Government Area.”

The commandant commended his personnel for their commitment to safeguarding public infrastructures and warned perpetrators to desist from vandalism and other crimes or face consequences.