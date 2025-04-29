Fresh details emerge on Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest as masked witness testifies in court

New revelations surfaced on Tuesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja regarding the 2015 arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

A masked prosecution witness, identified only as “Oga AAA,” testified that Kanu was apprehended at a Lagos hotel alongside a woman on October 14, 2015.

The witness, a Department of State Services (DSS) operative, led the team that carried out the arrest at the Golden Tulip Hotel near Murtala Mohammed International Airport.

“We arrested Nnamdi Kanu with one woman in a hotel,” he told the court.

The court had earlier granted the federal government’s request to shield the identities of its witnesses due to security concerns.

Justice James Omotosho approved the use of masks and screens to conceal the witnesses, a motion the defence did not oppose.

The witness also confirmed that Kanu was taken to the DSS office the following day for interrogation, which was video-recorded.

The court admitted the recording as evidence and played it in open court.

In the video, Kanu identified himself and described his mission as a struggle to “improve people’s lives.”

He confirmed founding Radio Biafra and identified himself as a communication engineer.

According to Kanu, the London-based station was being run by his associate, Uche Mefor, and had representatives in countries including the U.S., Russia, Italy, and Sweden, but none in Nigeria.

He admitted the station operated without a license in Nigeria, acknowledging that it was illegal.

“If I apply for a license, it wouldn’t be given to me,” he said.

Kanu defended his actions as part of a nonviolent push for the emancipation of the South-East, South-South, and parts of Benue and Kogi states.

“Freedom fighting is not a crime,” he said, asserting it is protected under international law. He also denied any involvement in violence.