Nigeria's military decline in Africa - drops to 39th in global armed forces rankings

The Armed Forces of Nigeria dropped to 39th place globally in the 2024 Global Firepower (GFP) rankings, marking their second consecutive decline after being ranked 36th in 2023 and 35th in 2022.

This decline comes despite Nigeria's recent acquisition of advanced fighter jets and military assets, as well as reported progress in combating terrorism within its borders.

Nigeria’s global standing isn’t the only area of concern. On the African continent, the country has slipped from third to fourth place.

Egypt's military retains top spot in Africa

Egypt retained its position as Africa's strongest military, followed by Algeria and South Africa.

It was gathered that the GFP rankings consider over 60 factors, including military resources, financial stability, logistics, and geography.

Nigeria’s Power Index (PwrIndx) score for 2024 was 0.5619, with a score of 0.0000 representing the pinnacle of military strength.

US military retains top spot for 18 consecutive year

Globally, the United States maintained its dominance, ranking first for the 18th consecutive year. Other global powers such as Russia, China, India, and South Korea rounded out the top five.

Notable African nations, such as Ethiopia, Angola, Morocco, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, also appeared in the rankings, reflecting the country's diverse military landscape.

The drop in rankings raises questions about Nigeria’s defence capabilities and resource allocation amidst its ongoing security challenges.