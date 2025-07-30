Nigeria's healthcare sector gets major boost with new specialised facility to tackle cancer

A new UK-registered non-profit organisation, the Ngogbehei Cancer Centre (NCC), has been launched with a mission to tackle Nigeria’s escalating cancer burden through prevention, education, and grassroots care.

Founded by Nigerian health advocate and technology strategist Innocent Marcel Ngogbehei , the Centre aims to shift the country’s cancer narrative by focusing on early detection and public education, not hospital-based treatment.

“Most Nigerians battling cancer don’t know they have it until it’s too late. Our health systems aren’t built for prevention. That’s where we come in,” Ngogbehei stated at the launch.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Nigeria records over 125,000 new cancer cases annually, with more than 70,000 deaths, mostly due to late diagnosis and poor access to treatment.

NCC’s innovative initiatives include Mobile Cancer Clinics using repurposed ambulances for rural screenings, Education Campaigns in schools and communities, Volunteer Training, and Digital Tools for awareness, self-checks and appointment bookings.

Despite being registered in the UK to enhance credibility and attract global partnerships, Ngogbehei stressed, “The work is in Nigeria—in the villages, schools, churches, and marketplaces where cancer awareness is dangerously low.”

The Centre will coordinate its national efforts from Nigeria, in collaboration with local health providers and civil society groups. It is also calling on volunteers, donors, survivors and government agencies to join its mission.