Nigerian troops arrest 18 bandits, rescue 18 kidnap victims in Plateau, Kaduna

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, have arrested 18 suspected kidnappers, bandits and gunrunners in Plateau and parts of Kaduna state.
Maj. Samson Zhakom, the Media Officer of OPSH, disclosed this during a press conference on Thursday in Jos. Zhakom said that troops also rescued 18 victims kidnapped in a forest in boundary communities between Plateau and Taraba.
The media officer explained that the arrest followed an operation held between December 2024 and January 4. He said;
In continuation of efforts to ensure the security of lives and property across the joint operation area, our troops intensified offensive operations supported by robust non-kinetic engagements.
Notably, the past two months witnessed intensive and offensive operations around the borders between Plateau and Taraba state, especially around Bangalala and Kinishi forests around Wase and Karim Lamido LGAs of Plateau and Taraba state.
The operations led to the neutralisation of several bandits and destruction of their life support structures.
The move mounted pressure on the criminals leading to the rescue of 18 kidnapped victims who have been reunited with their families after profiling and documentation by relevant agencies.
Troops have also neutralised some bandits and arrested some suspects in some parts of Southern Kaduna
Zhakom added that the troops also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition and destroyed many criminal hideouts within its areas of responsibility.
The media officer called on residents of Plateau and Kaduna to support its efforts toward stemming the tides of insecurity in the areas.
