Nigerian boxer Segun Olanrewaju dies after collapsing during fight in Ghana

Nigerian boxing has been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of Segun ‘Success’ Olanrewaju, a former National and West African light-heavyweight champion, who collapsed mid-fight in Ghana.

Olanrewaju, 40, was in the ring against Ghanaian boxer John Mbanugu, popularly known as “Power,” in an undercard fight at Ghana’s Professional Boxing League when the unexpected happened.

The bout, held at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday, March 29, 2025, was progressing intensely until Olanrewaju suddenly crumpled to the canvas with just 15 seconds left in the third round of their scheduled eight-round contest.

The referee immediately signaled for medical assistance, and paramedics rushed in to administer treatment. However, despite their best efforts, the Nigerian fighter was pronounced dead, with preliminary reports suggesting a possible cardiac arrest.

A video of the fight, now circulating online, captures both boxers exchanging heavy punches before Olanrewaju appeared to lose his footing and collapse.

The Lagos-born boxer had a respectable career, competing in 23 professional fights and securing 13 wins, 12 by knockout. However, his career plummeted in recent years, and he suffered four consecutive losses before his tragic passing.

His last fight before the Ghana bout was on December 24, 2024, where he lost to Idowu Raheed at the Campos Mini Stadium in Lagos.