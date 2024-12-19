Nigerian Army gifts houses to 20 wounded-in-action soldiers in Abuja

The Nigerian Army has presented houses to 20 wounded in-action soldiers in Abuja as part of its continuing efforts to advance the welfare of its Personnel. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, presented the keys to the beneficiaries on Wednesday during the inauguration of the Nigerian Army Housing Units under the Affordable Home Ownership Option for All Soldiers Scheme. In his remarks, the CDS charged other services to key into the project and provide housing units to all ratings and airmen. Musa described the project as a true testament to the untiring efforts of the Late Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, who had continuously advanced the welfare of army personnel.

He commended the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, for continuing with the scheme, ensuring that more houses will be built for interested subscribers. “The importance of owning a decent shelter in a soldiers’ life cannot be overstated as it promises stability, security and peace of mind, enabling them to focus fully on their duties,” he said. Musa said the project aligns with the vision of the Renewed Hope Cities and Estate Scheme of President Bola Tinubu that every citizen deserves a home, adding that the military personnel must not be left out. He urged the Nigerian army to embark on more projects in the FCT and other parts of the country, adding that such projects would foster overall development, enhance security and bring socio-economic benefits to the residents. “Initiatives like this do not only improve the welfare of personnel but also strengthen the bond between the military and the civilian population. “By prioritising infrastructure and development, the Nigerian army continues to play a pivotal role in nation-building. “May I at this juncture, recognize and thank the governors of Akwa Ibom and Edo State for allocating land in their states for the scheme. “I also want to on behalf of the NA solicit all other governors to allocate land to the Nigerian Army to build houses for soldiers as land in Abuja will not be sufficient to build for all the personnel,” he added.