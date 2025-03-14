'Nigeria lost a democratic pillar': Labour Party pays tribute to Okupe

The Labour Party’s Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration has mourned the passing of Dr. Doyin Okupe, describing him as a statesman and fearless advocate for democracy whose contributions shaped Nigeria’s political landscape.

In a statement, the Director-General of the Directorate, Marcel Ngogbehei, lauded Okupe’s role in advancing good governance, equity, and justice.

“Dr. Okupe played a vital role in the evolution of Nigeria’s democracy. He was a voice of reason in critical moments and took a stand without fear or favour,” Ngogbehei said.

Okupe was instrumental in the early stages of Peter Obi’s presidential campaign and the rise of the Obidient Movement in 2022.

Serving briefly as the interim vice-presidential candidate, he stepped aside gracefully for the final nominee, demonstrating his commitment to the cause over personal ambition.

Amid internal tensions within the movement, Okupe acted as a mediator, ensuring stability and fending off what was described as an attempted power grab.

Ngogbehei recounted an encounter after the 2022 Labour Party/Obidient Movement Leadership Summit where Okupe displayed a deep commitment to grassroots mobilisation.

“He personally called for a database of at least 10 Obidients per polling unit in key states and was ready to fund it,” he revealed.

Beyond party politics, Okupe was a strong advocate for inclusivity and equity, particularly championing the Southeast’s quest for the presidency.

He mentored many young politicians, urging them to take active roles in governance.