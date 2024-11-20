Ndume pushes for Ifeanyi Ubah’s widow as Anambra South Senator

Senator Ali Ndume has appealed to the Nigerian Senate to allow the widow of late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah to succeed him as the representative for Anambra South Senatorial District.

Ndume made this request on Tuesday, November 19, during a valedictory session held in honour of Ubah, who passed away in July at the age of 52.

Addressing his colleagues, Ndume highlighted the importance of preserving Ubah’s legacy and aspirations.

"What I want to appeal to you, Mr. President, is that we keep the spirit and aspirations of Ifeanyi alive," he said.

Citing historical precedents, Ndume referenced instances where family members succeeded late political figures.

"When Chuba Okadigbo, a great politician, passed away, his wife, Margery, joined the Senate and carried on his legacy," he noted.

He also mentioned the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, who served in the Senate following the goodwill generated by her husband’s tenure as governor.

Ndume cited other examples, including Senator Tokunbo Abiru, who followed in his father’s footsteps, and Senator Iyabo Obasanjo, who upheld her family’s legacy in the Senate.

Making a personal appeal, he described Ubah’s widow as a capable individual who has been a strong support system to her late husband.

"His wife, fortunately, is around 50 years old and has been a wonderful support system to him," he stated.

Ndume urged the Senate to support his proposal, emphasising the significance of continuity and honour for the Anambra South Senatorial District.