NDLEA arrests 2 businessmen for alleged illicit drug shipments to Nigeria, Europe

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has arrested a Lagos-based businessman (names withheld) in connection with the shipment of 60 parcels of Loud, a stronger strain of cannabis.

The NDLEA Spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that the loudspeaker was to be shipped from the U.S. to Nigeria.

According to Babafemi, the businessman, 43, was arrested at Bay Lounge, Admiralty Way, in the Lekki area of Lagos, where he allegedly does his illicit drug business.

He noted that the businessman was expecting to take delivery of his latest drug consignment when the agency operatives intercepted him.

“His arrest followed the seizure of his cargo that arrived in Nigeria in seven big cartons, at a logistics company in Lagos on March 12, by NDLEA operatives in the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation unit.

“After his arrest, he was taken to his Lekki home for a search, during which 94 grams of the same psychoactive substance, cannabis crusher and other drug paraphernalia were recovered.

“This brings the total weight of the drug seized from him to 32.24 kilograms.

“In his statement, he claimed he started the illicit drug business in 2017,” Babafemi said

Meanwhile, in a similar development, the agency’s spokesman said that the NDLEA also frustrated an attempt by another businessman (names withheld) to export 1,400 pills of tramadol 225mg, weighing 800 grams, to Italy.

Babafemi said that NDLEA officers arrested the suspect at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja.

He added that he was intercepted at the screening point of Terminal 2 of the Lagos airport on his way to Italy, via a Qatar Airways flight.

“Investigation reveals that the suspect, based in Italy, travels frequently and is a logistics agent,” he said.

Babafemi quoted the retired NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa commended the agency's officers and men of MMIA and DOGI for the arrests and seizures.

Marwa stated that their operational successes and those of their compatriots across the country were well appreciated.

However, he extended his Eid-el-Fitri greetings to the agency's staff, their families, other stakeholders and Nigerians at large.

“May the spirit of obedience and sacrifice that defines this special day guide and strengthen us, as we remain steadfast in our pursuit of a drug-free society.