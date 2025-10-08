NCC Roundtable: Globacom spearheads Broadband Investment and Infrastructure Security

Telecommunications giant, Globacom, has thrown its weight behind Nigeria’s digital development efforts at the ongoing Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) business roundtable on Broadband Investment and Protection of Critical Information Infrastructure.

The roundtable began on Wednesday at the NCC Headquarters in Abuja with the theme “Right of Way and Protection of Broadband Infrastructure – The Road to Success in Broadband Investment and Connectivity” featuring stakeholders from federal and state governments, the private sector, telecom operators, and regulatory bodies.

Industry pundits averred that the roundtable is a veritable forum for synchronising public and private sector interests in the bid to achieve Nigeria’s broadband targets, improving policy coordination, and closing existing digital gaps — especially in underserved and rural communities. In the same vein, the gathering will advance practical strategies for expanding Nigeria’s broadband footprint and strengthening infrastructure security across the country.

In a press release issued about the event, Globacom explained that its sponsorship and active participation were in tandem with its continued commitment to fostering a viable digital future for Nigeria.

Globacom is providing logistical and technical backing for the success of the two-day event in demonstration of its commitment to undertaking a connected, inclusive, and secure digital ecosystem.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company’s involvement also offers a strategic platform to influence policy direction, particularly around Right of Way (RoW) issues, infrastructure investment incentives, and long-term regulatory frameworks that affect broadband expansion. "By contributing to these discussions, we seek to accelerate nationwide deployment of high-speed internet while ensuring robust safeguards for critical communication assets", Globacom disclosed.

The roundtable, said Globacom, is equally an opportunity to strengthen public-private partnerships, explore innovative funding models, and advocate for equitable digital access. This aligns with Globacom’s long-standing commitment to digital inclusion, empowering millions of Nigerians through affordable and reliable connectivity solutions.

“We believe that digital transformation must be inclusive and secure. Our participation in this roundtable is a continuation of our mission to support national development through technology. A resilient broadband infrastructure is critical to Nigeria’s economic growth and global competitiveness”, Globacom stated”, the network further added.

The digital solutions provider noted that its role at the ongoing roundtable was not only as a telecoms provider but largely, as a trusted partner in the country’s drive towards a fully digitised, economically empowered, and secure future.

Similarly, Globacom’s contributions to the Critical National Information Infrastructure Protection Plan (CNIIPP) will help forge a coordinated national framework for telecom security in order to safeguard Nigeria’s defences against cyber threats and infrastructure sabotage.