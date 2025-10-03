Family Homes Funds, TETFund & Private Investors Lead National PPP Drive for Renewed Hope Student Housing Projects

The Renewed Hope Student Housing Project is a Public Private Partnership initiative of His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR that is set to improve the living standards and revitalize infrastructure across Tertiary Institutions in the country with a plan to deliver 38,400 world class student hostel bed spaces across a total of 24 locations: 12 Universities, 6 Polytechnics & 6 Colleges of Education. The Renewed Hope Student Hostel Project in each of the 24 locations will boast 1,600 bed spaces, 400 ensuite rooms with study table and chairs, 4 reading rooms, common room, cafeteria & restaurants, laundromat, grocery shops, salons, public toilets etc.

Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL), in partnership with the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and Africa Plus Partners Nigeria Limited is set to deliver on Mr. President’s promise to transform student accommodation nationwide through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Renewed Hope Student Housing Programme.

The Pilot project in University of Calabar has already been delivered by Africa Plus Partners Nigeria Limited as shown in the pictures above.

Currently, the project has commenced in a total of six locations across the country with even distribution of three locations in Northern Nigeria (Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Federal Polytechnic Bauchi and FCT College of Education, Zuba) and three locations in Southern Nigeria (Sikiru Adetona College of Education Science and Technology Ogun, Akwa Ibom State University and College of Education, Warri).

Status of Work in Akwa Ibom State University

Status of Work in College of Education, Warri

The College of Education, Warri hostel and the Akwa Ibom State University are now nearing completion and almost set for commissioning. Each 1,600-bed facility, built to international standards, will soon open its doors to students, offering safe, affordable, and modern living spaces designed to support academic excellence. This milestone marks a historic step toward addressing one of the most pressing challenges facing Nigeria’s higher education system which is the lack of adequate student housing.

Beyond these two sites, four other institutions are already recording visible progress under the programme. From Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, to Sikiru Adetona College of Education Science and Technology Ogun, FCT College of Education, and Ahmadu Bello University, construction is advancing at different stages, each moving closer to completion. Together, these sites reflect the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President and Family Homes Funds Limited commitment alongside TETFund and Africa Plus Partners to ensure that students everywhere can access decent accommodation.

Federal Polytechnic Bauchi

Ahmadu Bello University Zaria

FCT College of Education Zuba

Sikiru Adetona College of Education Science and Technology Ogun

In addition to the six projects currently underway, FHFL is poised to launch construction in eight (8) more institutions across the nation. With this expansion, the programme takes another step toward its goal of building modern hostels across all six geopolitical zones for students nationwide.

With a national student population exceeding 2.1 million in public tertiary institutions, less than 15 percent have access to on-campus housing, the Renewed Hope Student Housing Programme is yet another game changing, timely and ambitious intervention by Mr President. By creating purpose-built hostels that are safe and affordable, the programme is:

reducing the stress and risks of inadequate off-campus housing promoting better academic outcomes. Creates jobs and boosts local economies Attract private investment in education.

Speaking on this milestone, Mr. Abdul Mutallab Mukhtar, Managing Director of Family Homes Funds Limited, said: “This upcoming commissioning of the first two locations in Warri and Akwa Ibom are a landmark achievement not just for FHFL but for Nigeria’s higher education system, by providing modern, safe, and affordable hostels, we are ensuring that students have the right environment to live and learn, while reducing the stress and risks associated with inadequate accommodation.”

As commissioning in Warri and Akwa Ibom approaches and progress continues nationwide, the Renewed Hope Student Housing Programme is steadily reshaping the face of campus life in Nigeria. Family Homes Funds remains committed to delivering safe and affordable hostels across the six geopolitical zones, ensuring that more students can look forward to studying and living in an environment that supports their growth and success.

Here is the Programme Rollout schedule:

Nearing Commissioning (Dec 2025) College of Education, Warri

Akwa Ibom State University

Under Construction (Commissioning Sept 2026) Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi

Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science & Technology

FCT College of Education, Zuba

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria

Next Phase (Starts Oct 2025, Commissioning Oct 2026) Federal Polytechnic, Nekede

Ebonyi State University

Enugu State University of Science and Technology

Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic

Federal University, Lafia

Benue State University, Makurdi

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University

Gombe State University

