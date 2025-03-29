Moment mum was caught with bloodstain after allegedly slitting son’s throat

Shocking footage has emerged showing the moment U.S. police arrested a 48-year-old mother, Saritha Ramaraju, who is accused of killing her 11-year-old son, Yatin Ramaraju, after a family trip to Disneyland.

The arrest, captured on police bodycam and obtained by Law & Crime, shows Ramaraju appearing dazed and unresponsive as she calmly walks towards officers with blood on her hands while holding a phone to her ear. The officers, with guns drawn, took her into custody without resistance.

“She has blood on her hands,” one of the officers is heard saying in the footage as they place her in handcuffs.

According to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Ramaraju allegedly murdered her son in their hotel room at the Santa Ana La Quinta Inn & Suites on March 19, 2025. Prosecutors say she later called 911 to confess to the killing.

When police arrived, they found the boy’s lifeless body on the bed, surrounded by souvenirs from their Disneyland trip. Authorities believe he had been dead for several hours before the distress call was made.

Reports indicate that Ramaraju may have attempted to take her own life by ingesting pills after the incident. During the 911 call, she allegedly told police that she had already taken an unspecified amount of medication, which may explain her disoriented state in the video.