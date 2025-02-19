Medical expert warns bottled water, soft drinks left in sun may cause cancer

Prof. Uthman Mubashir, a Public Health expert at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), has raised concerns about the dangers of drinking bottled water and soft drinks left under excessive sun, highlighting potential health risks.

In an interview with NAN in Ilorin on Wednesday, Mubashir highlighted the risks of consuming water stored in plastic bottles exposed to high temperatures, warning that temperatures as high as 45°C could be harmful.

He noted that this practice, which was commonly observed in shops and stalls across Ilorin, could have serious health implications.

Mubashir pointed out that the popular sight of bottled water, soft drinks, and “pure water” in nylon bags left under the sun was not only unhygienic but also potentially harmful.

He referenced scientific research indicating that the chemicals used in plastic bottles could leach into the water when exposed to excessive heat, potentially causing serious health issues, including an increased risk of cancer.

He strongly advised the public to avoid consuming water or drinks from plastic bottles that have been left in high temperatures for prolonged periods.

The heat, he explained, could cause harmful substances to seep from the plastic into the water, creating a significant health risk. In light of the current heatwave, Mubashir urged Nigerians to prioritise drinking clean, mineral water that had been properly stored and kept cool.